Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will be bigger celebration if India keeps performing well in sports: Meenakshi Lekhi

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday said that 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', commemorating 75 years of independence of the country, will be a bigger celebration if India keeps performing well in sports.

Speaking at Tata Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) MP Golf Cup 2021, Lekhi said that parents should be more supportive of their children joining sports.

"Let more youngsters join sports, do well and let more parents come forward to support their children. By doing this, they will be serving our country," she stated.

"Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will be a bigger celebration if we keep on performing better in sports," she added.

Lauding the efforts of the Indian contingent in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the Union Minister urged more and more youngsters to take up sports.

She also mentioned the role of parents, especially mothers, in encouraging their children to participate in sports and helping them channelise their energy in constructive activities.

"When I see youngsters playing any sports, golf being one of them, it's a kind of celebration of life and being a mother, I always feel kids need to be occupied in a constructive way," she stated.

"If they don't get occupied in a constructive way, there are dangers lurking all around. So the mothers should exercise their authority to direct these kids to channelise their energy in the right direction and help promote the sports in the country," she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lekhi inaugurated Tata Steel PGTI MP Golf Cup at Delhi Golf Club.

The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs 70 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be held on October 9. This is the 14th event of the 2020-21 TATA Steel PGTI season. The PGTI returns to the DGC with a full-field event after seven years.

( With inputs from ANI )

