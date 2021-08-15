Balloons with Pakistani flag imprinted on them found in Punjab village

On 75th Independence Day, balloons with the Pakistani flag and "I love Pakistan" imprinted on them were found on a field in Sandoya village of Punjab's Rupnagar district on Sunday.

According to the police, some locals today morning informed the police that they had sighted suspicious balloons.

Acting upon the information, the police reached the spot and primary investigation revealed that the balloons carry the flag of Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, said SSP Rupnagar, Akhil Choudhary said, "Today morning we received an input that some suspicious balloons have been seen in an agricultural field Sandoya village in Rupnagar falling under Nurpur Bedi police station limits. On receiving the input the police rushed to the spot."

"The preliminary verification during the primary investigation revealed that the balloons carry the flag of Pakistan. Some were fully inflated while others were partially inflated. We are investigating this matter," Choudhary said.

"Apparently, as per the initial investigation, it seems that the balloons came from a nearby place but we can't rule out other angles. Whatever comes forth in the investigation, we shall proceed as per that," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor