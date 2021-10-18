Bangladeshi criminal killed in encounter with Lucknow police

A Bangladesh national, carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000, was killed in an encounter with Lucknow police on Monday.

According to police, they recovered a pistol and a country-made gun from Bangladeshi gang leader Hamza's procession.

Three cops were also injured in the exchange of fire.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

