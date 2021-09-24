Bank Job Alert: Job Opportunity in TJSB Sahakari Bank; check out details

Good news for candidates who have passed out this year and are looking for bank jobs. There is an opportunity to get a job in TJSB Sahakari Bank Limited. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this.

TJSB Co-operative Bank, one of the leading co-operative banks in the country, has organized recruitment for the post of Trainee Officer. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the bank at tjsbbank.co.in/career. The link to the ad is given below.

https://tjsbbank.co.in/career

Graduate candidates can apply for a job in a bank. Online applications for TJSB Officer Trainee Recruitment have started from 24th September 2021. Eligible candidates can apply online before October 3. The link of TJSB Bank Recruitment 2021 notification is given below. Candidates should read the terms and conditions before applying. Candidates graduating in any subject from any recognized university can apply for the post of Trainee Officer. Applicant must have been born between September 1993 and 31 August 2001. This means that the minimum age is 20 to 28 years.

Interested candidates will have to appear for the exam online. It will ask 20 questions of 50-50 marks namely reasoning, English, General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude. This exam will be of 120 minutes. Negative markings also need to be taken care of. The Admit Card of the Bank Recruitment Examination will be issued on the official website of the Bank before the examination. Candidates who pass the exam will be called for interview. Candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 826 for TJSB Co-operative Bank recruitment.