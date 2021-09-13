Baramulla cloudburst: LG Manoj Sinha expresses anguish over loss of lives

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday expressed his anguish over the loss of lives due to cloudburst in Baramulla.

"Anguished to learn about the loss of 04 precious lives due to flash floods triggered by cloudburst in Baramulla district. My condolences to the bereaved family & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. The govt. will ensure all the assistance to the family," the LG Office's tweeted.

A total of four people, including three minors, all members of a nomad family from Rajouri were killed after a massive cloudburst hit Kafarnar Bahak in the upper reaches of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday night, officials said.

The Disaster Management Authority of J-K on Sunday reported a cloudburst at Kafarnar Bahak, in the upper region of Baramulla district and four bodies have been found in the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

