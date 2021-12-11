Beating heart transported from Gurugram to Delhi via green corridor

A green corridor was created to transport a beating heart from a private hospital in Gurugram to BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi to perform a life-saving heart transplant surgery on a 50-year-old man.

The heart was seamlessly transported covering a distance of 30 kms in 37 minutes 58 seconds precisely, with the cooperation between two state's police from Gurugram and Delhi.

Dr Naresh Goyal, Senior Director, Interventional Cardiology, said, "The patient had been suffering from heart ailments, and has undergone stenting twice since 2016. He was battling for his life in the last six months to the extent of recurrent hospitalisations. Hence, the transplantation was the last resort that we advised to save his life."Adding, Dr Ramji Mehrotra, Principal Director and Chief, Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, said, "The patient was critical and his condition deteriorated in the last six months. We welcome this decision by the donor family to have stepped forward and agreed to donate several vital organs which will provide a new lease of life to critically ill patients."The heart was retrieved from a 53-year-old female patient from Haryana, who was declared brain dead after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Divided into two groups, one team left to harvest the heart at the Gurugram hospital and the other team meanwhile began preparation for surgery post confirmation of a "fit-to-transplant" organ.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor