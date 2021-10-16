Bengaluru: 50-year-old man honey trapped by gang, extorts 6 lakh from him

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old private firm employee from Sarjapur in Bengaluru was honey-trapped by three men and a woman during which he transferred Rs 6 lakh to their bank accounts. On October 8 the accused locked the victim in a hotel room near Lumbini Garden. The victim has lodged a complaint with Govindapura police station against the gang.

The victim came in contact with one of the accused woman two years ago after he received a message from an unknown number. Both of them started chatting through WhatsApp.

The victim said he spoke to the woman around 20 times before they decided to meet personally on October 8. She identified the location and I reached the hotel at 10.30pm. There were three men with her. The trio claimed they were cops. They accused me of being a drug peddler and grabbed my mobile and wallet. They forced me to unlock my phone and did something before throwing it in the room. They fled after locking me up inside the room,” victime told the police.