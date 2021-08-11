Bengaluru businessman files complaint, after Clubhouse member posted his morphed nude photographs

34-year old businessman from Jakkur filed a criminal case against a fellow Clubhouse member for allegedly posting morphed nude images of his in another room of the social audio app. Post the complaint, the Bengaluru city cybercrime police registered the first criminal case in connection with Clubhouse. In the complaint, Kushal Kumar alleged that accused Yeshwanth Reddy, a member of a Clubhouse group, posted his morphed pictures in another room on the app. It all began after Reddy abused a woman member of the group and Kumar objected to it. To seek revenge, Reddy created nude photos of Kumar and posted them in the group.

Kumar told police that he was chatting with his friends in a Kumar told police that he was chatting with his friends in a Clubhouse room around 5.30pm on August 5.Reddy allegedly used sexually abusive words against a woman member. I questioned Reddy about it. Reddy created a group along with his friends the same night, took my photograph from Clubhouse and morphed it. Continuing further Kumar said, "he created my naked photo and attached it to a nude woman and posted it in his Clubhouse room, my friend and I asked Reddy about the posting of my morphed photos. He abused me and my friend, Kumar said. Now, the cops have taken up a case of criminal intimidation and cyber crime against Reddy for his actions.