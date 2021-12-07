Bengaluru doctor who recovered from Omicron tests Covid positive again

The city-based doctor, who had tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19 and reportedly recovered, has once again tested positive for the virus.The doctor was among the first two persons to be detected with Omicron in the country. The other was a South African national, who was quarantined and later flew to Dubai. "It is true that the doctor who was infected with Omicron variant has once again tested positive for COVID-19," a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official told PTI. Requesting anonymity, the official said the doctor is under isolation, but he is asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the SA national, who is a Gujarati by origin, for flying without informing the authorities in violation of the quarantine norms. The management and staff of a five-star hotel here have also been booked for allowing the infected person leave without informing the health officials. They have been booked under various sections of the IPC and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, police sources said. Two cases of Covid-19 Omicron variant was reported in Mumbai on Monday, taking India’s total tally of the new coronavirus variant to 23. India recorded 6,822 new covid-19 cases and 200 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday. This is also the lowest single-day spike in over 18 months. Active cases stand at 95,014, the lowest in 554 days and over 10,000 people recovered on Monday.

