Bengaluru: Two on bike snatch chain from at least three women in a span of 15 mins

In a shocking incident, two bike borne criminals snatched at least 3 gold chains from as many women in 15 minutes in Banashanakri area in South Bangalore on Saturday night. The shocking incident took place when these women were taking night stroll, that's when these two men came on a speeding scooter and snatched their jewellery. One of the woman, 76-year-old, who had recently undergone brain surgery, was threatened by the criminals at knifepoint.

They escaped with her gold chain worth around Rs 3.1 lakh, a police officer said. Around 9.55 pm, 76-year-old Bhadrakalamma went out for a walk when the bike-borne criminals arrived on a scooter and snatched the chain Bhadrakalamma was wearing. As the scooter kept moving, the woman was dragged on the road for a few feet.

Girinagar police have registered a case of robbery against the unknown criminals.

Between 10 pm and 10.10 pm the gang targeted two more women aged 45 and 36. 45 year old K Vanishree said, her artificial gold chain and the gold mangalasutra weighing 9 grams worth Rs 31,500 was snatched by the miscreants and they also threatened her on knifepoint. While Kalpana (36), lost her gold chain worth Rs 35,000 to the miscreants. CK Achchukattu police have taken up two separate cases of robbery and are investigating.