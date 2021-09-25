Bharat Bandh on September 27: Here's what will be allowed, and what's not

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called for 'Bharat Bandh' on September 27 against the Centre's three contentious farm laws and has appealed to the people of the country to join their nation-wide strike. SKM, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, also asked political parties to "stand with farmers in their "quest to defend principles of democracy and federalism". SKM has appealed to all organisations of workers, traders, transporters, businessmen, students, youth and women and all social movements to extend solidarity with the farmers that day.

The Congress on Saturday extended support to the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer unions against the Centre's three agri laws and demanded that discussions be initiated with the protesters. The ruling DMK appealed to the people, farmers, farm workers and traders to take part in the proposed nationwide strike on September 27 by farmer unions and urged its functionaries as well to make the "Bharat Bandh" a success in Tamil Nadu. Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended its support to the Bharat Bandh called by the national level farmers' associations.

The AAP in its statement said, "The ruling BJP and Congress are adopting a dictatorial attitude to suppress the voice of the ‘annadatas'. The BJP will have to pay the price for such a repressive policy. "The government and farmer unions have held 11 rounds of talks so far, the last being on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the farmers' protest. Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26.The three laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- were passed by the Parliament in September last year. Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said the Congress party and all its workers will support the "peaceful Bharat Bandh on September 27, called by farmer unions and farmers".

Public and private transport will not be allowed to ply on roads. No public functions will be allowed.

All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted.

The bandh will start at 6 am and it will remain in force till 4 pm during which all the central and state government offices, markets, shops, factories, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will not be allowed to function.