Bhind Accident: 7 killed, 13 injured after bus collides with container
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 1, 2021 10:20 AM2021-10-01T10:20:35+5:302021-10-01T10:22:13+5:30
An unfortunate accident took place in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning. The bus and the container ...
An unfortunate accident took place in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning. The bus and the container collided head-on on the national highway here. Seven people died on the spot and 13 others were injured in the mishap. The injured were rushed to a hospital and the local police administration rushed to the spot.
People in the area rushed to the spot shouting and asking for help. Subsequently, the police were informed. The incident took place at Dog Birkhadi in Gohad Chowk Thane area.
Bhind's superintendent of police said 13 passengers were injured in the incident and four of them were in critical condition. The injured are being admitted to a hospital in Gwalior, SP Manoj Singh said.
Open in app
Madhya Pradesh | Seven passengers died on the spot, 13 injured in a collision between a bus and container truck in Bhind (near Virkhadi Village). Out of the 13 injured, four are critical and have been referred to Gwalior. The incident is being investigated: Bhind SP, Manoj Singh— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021