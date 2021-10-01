Bhind Accident: 7 killed, 13 injured after bus collides with container

An unfortunate accident took place in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning. The bus and the container collided head-on on the national highway here. Seven people died on the spot and 13 others were injured in the mishap. The injured were rushed to a hospital and the local police administration rushed to the spot.

People in the area rushed to the spot shouting and asking for help. Subsequently, the police were informed. The incident took place at Dog Birkhadi in Gohad Chowk Thane area.

Bhind's superintendent of police said 13 passengers were injured in the incident and four of them were in critical condition. The injured are being admitted to a hospital in Gwalior, SP Manoj Singh said.



