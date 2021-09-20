Bhubaneswar-based artist crafts accessories, items of decor using waste coconut shells

A Bhubaneswar-based artist turned entrepreneur using coconut shells which are usually thrown as a waste in the temple city.

The 41-year old artist crafts accessories, show pieces and other home decor items, imparts training to people in remote areas in a bid to enhance their skills. He has also established an MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises).

Speaking to ANI, artist Devi Prashad Dash said, "Every day, I found a huge amount of used coconut shells thrown by temple administration across Odisha, which may be used to create decorative and utility products."

Describing his passion to protect the environment which later turned into a profession by turning "Waste To Wealth" by using used coconut shells in the temple city.

He started crafting items in 2011 and further expanded his work by setting up training units and started selling products online through social media platforms.

"I have registered with Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) and even received an opportunity to set up stalls at exhibitions, he said.

"I planned to collect all the used (waste) coconut shells, and crafted into antique jewellery, home decorative items, along with national bird peacock, and other animals. Then, I cut the shells with special tools and joined all parts using adhesive. I also use eco-friendly colours to paint like peacocks, jewellery and other home decorative items. I have the products on coconut shells starting from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5 lakh," he added.

Apart from creating decorative items, he also provides skill training to people living in remote areas of the state.

"I visit remote areas in the state and provide skills training to people in a bid to enhance their skills. I have set up a training centre at my residence in Bhubaneswar and trained the students," he said.

