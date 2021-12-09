Big news! After 378 days, farmers call off their agitation

Today, after 378 days, the United Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced that it is withdrawing the farmers' movement. An end to the agitation has been announced today after a meeting of farmers' unions. The farmers will leave the Delhi border by December 11. The farmers 'meeting was held in the afternoon after receiving the official letter from the government on Thursday morning, after which the farmers' agitation was announced to end.

After the meeting of United Kisan Morcha (SKM), it has been announced to end the farmers' agitation. By December 11, farmers will clear the Delhi border. After receiving the official letter from the government on Thursday morning, a meeting of the farmers was held on Thursday afternoon, after which the end of the farmers' agitation was announced. Due to the funeral of the soldier and CDS Bipin Rawat who was martyred in a helicopter crash on December 10, the farmers will not celebrate and will hold a mourning meeting. After that, on December 11, there will be a procession on the Delhi border and the farmers will return to their homes on the same day.

After the agitation, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait interacted with the media. "We will remain at the border and mourn with the country in memory of the soldiers who were killed in yesterday's helicopter crash," he said. This will be followed by a return journey from 11 December. We are also going to meet the families of the martyred farmers. Although we withdrew the agitation, the agitation could be resumed if the demands were not met.

At the press conference, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said - Thank you to all the journalists. We have postponed this movement and it will be reviewed every month. There is a meeting on January 15, if the government hits some betrayal, we will also start agitation. Coordinating Committee member Hanan Maula said, "This is the biggest and most peaceful democratic movement since independence. Congratulations to all on behalf of Samyukta Kisan Morcha."