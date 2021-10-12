Big News! Covaxin approved for children between age of 2-18 in India

The vaccine for children, which has been awaited for the last several days, has finally been approved by the central government. Therefore, children above 2 years of age will now get the corona vaccine. The decision taken by the central government before the third wave will bring relief to many parents. With the approval of DCGI for Covaxin, the way is now open for immunization of children across the country.

Twenty countries around the world, including the United States and Singapore, have already started vaccinating children against corona. Covaxin's trial was done on three age groups. The first group examined was between 12 -18 years, the second group was between 6- 12 years and the third age group was between 2-6 years. The test was completed in September. Therefore, in October, the central government has approved the vaccination of children above 2 years of age.

Experts had warned that the third wave of corona could be dangerous for young children. Each country was vaccinating their population to save them from corona. Cuba also vaccinated children above 2 years of age. It became the first country in the world to vaccinate 2-year-olds against corona.