Bihar: Five relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput killed in road accident

Six people have been killed in a tragic accident in Bihar's Lakhisarai district. Five of those killed in the accident are said to be related to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The accident took place on Sheikhpura-Sikandra road in Pipra village of Lakhisarai district at around 6:10 am today. The accident took place in the morning when a Tata Sumo collided with a truck. The collision was so severe that six people died on the spot. Four people were seriously injured. The injured have been admitted for treatment and the bodies have been shifted to Lakhisarai Hospital for autopsy.

Five of the six people killed in the accident were relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput's nephew and relatives of Haryana cadre IPS officer Omprakash Singh died in the accident. A total of 10 people were returning from Sumo after cremating Omprakash Singh's sister. The accident took place near Lakhisarai. Omprakash Singh's brother-in-law died in the accident.

