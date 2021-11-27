Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh poorest states, Niti Aayog's report

For the first time, the Niti Aayog has released a Multidimensional Poverty Index. Accordingly, Bihar ranks first in the country. Jharkhand is second and Uttar Pradesh is third. Kerala has the lowest poverty rate, according to a report by the Niti Aayog. Apart from Kerala, Goa and Sikkim also have low poverty rates. According to the Niti Aayog report, 51.91 per cent of the population in Bihar is poor. The same proportion is 42.16 per cent in Jharkhand and 37.79 per cent in Uttar Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh ranks fourth in this list. In Madhya Pradesh, 36.65% of the population is poor. Mizoram ranks fifth. 32.67 per cent of the population is poor. Maharashtra ranks 17th and 14.85 per cent of the state's population is poor. It is followed by Telangana (13.74 per cent), Karnataka (13.16 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (12.31 per cent) and Haryana (12.28 per cent).

Recognized as one of the best literate states in the world, Kerala has also done a great job in eradicating poverty. According to the Niti Aayog's report, only 0.71 per cent of Kerala's population is poor. 3.76 per cent of the population is poor in Goa and 3.82 per cent in Sikkim. Tamil Nadu ranks fourth in the list. 4.89 per cent of the population in Tamil Nadu is poor.

Dadra Nagar Haveli is the poorest of the Union Territories. 27.36 per cent of the population is poor. It is followed by Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (12.58 per cent), Daman and Diu (6.82 per cent) and Chandigarh (5.97 per cent). Only 1.72 per cent of the population in Puducherry is poor. 1.82 per cent of the population in Lakshadweep and 4.30 per cent in the Andamans are poor.