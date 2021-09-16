Bihar: Over 900 crore deposited in bank accounts of 2 school boys

In Bihar, the process of depositing money in people's bank accounts continues due to the negligence of government officials. Rs 960 crore were deposited in the bank accounts of two school children in the Katihar district. After seeing more than Rs 900 crore in two bank accounts, even the bank officials were also shocked after learning about the incident.

Following the negligence of government or bank officials, people are approaching the bank or CSP center to check their account. There are long queues outside the banks and CSP centers. Some people are afraid that the money will come to their account due to the negligence of the authorities. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised every one of depositing Rs 15 lakh in their bank account. Due to this, some people are targeting the Modi government.

The money has been deposited in the bank accounts of two school children. Both the boys are residents of Pastia village in Baghora panchayat of Ajmanagar police station. Meanwhile, school children in Bihar are paid for uniforms by the state government. The money is deposited directly into the children's bank account. Guruchandra Vishwas and Asit Kumar had gone to the CSP center to inquire about the money in the bank account.

At this point, both of them realized that crores of rupees were deposited in their bank accounts. The children were shocked to see this, and so were the others present. More than Rs 900 crore was deposited in student Asit Kumar's bank account 1008151030208001. Guruchandra Vishwas's bank account 1008151030208081 has accumulated over Rs 60 crore. Both the accounts belong to North Bihar Gramin Bank Bhelaganj branch.

Meanwhile, Manoj Gupta, branch manager of Grameen Bank's Bhelaganj, was also surprised to see the balance in the children's account. He immediately stopped making payments from both children's accounts and, while freezing the accounts, said the matter was being investigated. Senior officials of the bank have also been informed about this.