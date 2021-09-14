Bihar: Police recovers 2.2 kgs of brown sugar, 3 held
Bihar Police arrested three individuals on Monday for allegedly peddling 2.2 kilograms of brown sugar worth around Rs 3 crores in Gaya.
Speaking on this, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Gaya district Aditya Kumar said, "Our team recovered 2.2 kilograms of brown sugar worth around Rs 3 crores and arrested three drug peddlers from Mufassil area of Gaya on Monday."
"Acting on a tip-off that a consignment was to be delivered, we placed a decoy & arrested the drug peddlers," said Kumar.
Further probe in the matter is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
