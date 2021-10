Bihar sets up Covid vaccination camps at Durga puja pandals

The Bihar government has set up COVID-19 vaccination camps at Durga Puja pandals in the state to encourage people to get inoculated.

Speaking to ANI, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Tuesday said, "These vaccination camps have been set up to encourage people to get vaccinated. It is very important to keep COVID-19 at bay."

"In order to increase the vaccination and testing, we have decided to set up camps at puja pandals. The government has requested people to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks at public places, maintaining social distancing etc," he said.

Speaking further, the minister said: "Awareness among the public is important for vaccination drive. During the festival when there is a possibility of the congregation of people at public places is common, we must be attentive and vigilant in order to combat the spread of the virus in the state. We are enhancing the vaccination and testing."

( With inputs from ANI )

