Biometric system to be installed at border to check unauthorised entry

A biometric system would be installed at Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) by the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) at borders to keep a check on the entry of unauthorised people into the country and port area.

The ICPs are located in India's border with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal, to detect smuggling and unauthorised entry.

As per a senior official, the biometric system would be installed to strengthen the security system at borders to provide a secure, seamless and efficient system for cargos and passengers that cross the border.

"We will be installing a facial recognition system and biometric entry system and will provide unique IDs for vendors and other private persons who have access to the ports. It will be a part of a multi-layer security system to prohibit the entry of unauthorised persons in high-security areas," said the official.

The LPAI will also install under-vehicle scanners, metal detectors, drugs detection equipment, CCTV cameras and an access control system at the ICPs.

Access to the port area will be out of bounds for people other than security personnel and other agencies concerned like customs.

An X-ray device has been installed by the LPAI at the Attari Border to keep a check on trucks entering India from Afghanistan. The device will detect the smuggling of arms, ammunition, or other illegal articles. It will also catch smuggling of any radioactive materials.

( With inputs from ANI )

