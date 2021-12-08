Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: 13 out of 14 on board confirmed dead

An Army helicopter has crashed in Tamil Nadu. MI-17V5 helicopter crashes between Coimbatore and Sulur. Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat was traveling in the helicopter. The helicopter crashed in a forest area.

An inquiry into the incident has been ordered by the Army. A total of 14 people were traveling in the helicopter. 13 of the 14 personnel involved in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu have been confirmed dead. Identities of the bodies to be confirmed through DNA testing, ANI quoted sources as saying.

A helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and senior Army officers crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, around 2 p.m. Group Captain P. S. Chouhan and squadron leader Kuldeep were in charge of the chopper.