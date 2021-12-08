Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to give important information in Parliament shortly



An Army helicopter has crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. India's first CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife were on board the chopper with a total of 14 people on-board. There were 14 people in the helicopter at the time of the accident. Bipin Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat was with him. Eleven people were killed and three others were seriously injured in the accident, PTI sources said

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Parliament on the incident. Also, the Defense Minister has briefed the Prime Minister on the whole situation and a Cabinet meeting has been called. All the injured in the Mi-17V5 helicopter have been evacuated from the crash site, official sources said. Bipin Rawat was going to an event in Wellington with his wife. He was accompanied by senior army officers. There is an Army College in Wellington. CDS Bipin Rawat's lecture was planned in this college. No information has been received about General Rawat's condition. The Air Force said an investigation into the crash had been ordered.

The distance from Sulur to Wellington was 53 kilometers. At the same time the distance from Coonoor to Wellington was only three kilometers and the helicopter crashed just before landing.