Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: Eyewitness says helicopter crashed into trees, burst into flames

An Army helicopter has crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. India's first CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife were on board the chopper. There were 14 people in the helicopter at the time of the accident. Eleven people were killed and three others were seriously injured in the accident, PTI sources said

The accident is said to have been caused by low visibility. Army officials have reached the spot where the helicopter crashed. An eyewitness, who witnessed the helicopter crash, described the seriousness of the incident. His name is Krishnasamy. "Suddenly I heard a loud noise. When we came out of the house, a helicopter crashed into a tree and caught fire. It was on fire when it crashed. At that moment, 2-3 people jumped out of the helicopter. Everyone's body had caught fire, "said Krishnasamy.

Krishnasamy with his friends ran towards the spot and started the rescue operation. Eighty percent of the bodies found were charred. Bipin Rawat was on his way to the Defense Staff College in Wellington from the helicopter. Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh visited the residence of Rawat. He then proceeded to Parliament. He will inform the Lok Sabha about this accident.