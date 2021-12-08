Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: People pray across country for CDS Bipin Rawat

An Army helicopter has crashed in Tamil Nadu. MI-17V5 helicopter crashes between Coimbatore and Sulur. Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat was traveling in the helicopter. The helicopter crashed in a forest area.

The Indian Defense Forces CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife were accompanied by 14 Army officers. Bipin Rawat was on his way to the Defense Staff College in Wellington from the helicopter. According to the latest information, 13 out of 14 people have died. Rawat, who is known for his emergency response to India's emergencies, is said to be critically injured. Due to this, prayers are being offered for Rawat from all over the country. Rawat was very aggressive and an expert in high altitude battles.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat issued a stern warning on Tuesday against the backdrop of the Corona. The corona pandemic could turn into a biological war. In such a scenario, all countries should be ready to face the Corona, said Bipin Rawat.

In order to save Rawat from this accident, a pooja has been started at Dhari temple in Paudi Garhwal's Rawat district. People are praying for him. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Lok Sabha tomorrow. Army Chief MM Narwane has informed Rajnath Singh about the incident. The inauguration ceremony of New Darbar Hall in Maharashtra was to be held by President Ramnath Kovind. It has been canceled.

Received the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials in Tamilnadu. I am praying for their well-being and good health. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 8, 2021

Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of helicopter with CoDS Shri Bipin Rawat ji on board.

I pray for everyone's safety, wellbeing. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 8, 2021

Shocked by the tragic Military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. Prayers for all those who were on board including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat along with his family and staff. Hope the rescue operation goes successful. https://t.co/XlyAEA4AhE — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) December 8, 2021