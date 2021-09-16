Birth certificate of actress-MP Nusrat Jahan's son mentions Yash Dasgupta as father

Bangla film actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy in Kolkata on August 26. There has been controversy surrounding over her child’s paternity.

Now, birth certificate of her child has surfaced that mentions Bangla film actor Yash Dasgupta also known as Debashish Dasgupta as the father of child. The certificate of Yishaan J Dasgupta lists Yash as the father and Nusrat as the mother and his date of birth as August 26. The actress since her pregnancy said to be dating Bangla film actor Yash Dasgupta. Yash had also accompanied Nusrat for her hospital visits.

Earlier this year, Nusrat courted controversy surrounding her marriage with her estranged husband Nikhil Jain after both of them made startling revelations against each other. In June, Nusrat had issued a statement saying her marriage with Nikhil Jain was never valid.



