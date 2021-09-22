BJP candidate Sanjay Upadhyay will definitely get elected to Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, says state BJP chief

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday expressed confidence that the party candidate Sanjay Upadhyay will definitely get elected to Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra.

Rajya Sabha bypoll will be held on October 4.

Addressing the reporters in Mumbai today, Patil on being asked that numbers are not in their favour for RS by polls said, "Anything can happen in politics. If a party of 56 MLAs (Shiv Sena) can have the Chief Minister here, with 54 MLAs (NCP) a Deputy Chief Minister, then why can't we have our candidate (Sanjay Upadhyay) for RS by-polls."

He added, "We are only short of 20 MLAs. Our candidate will definitely get elected for the Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra."

BJP leader Sanjay Upadhyay today filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra. State party president Chandrakant Dada Patil was present. The seat was vacated after the demise of Congress leader Rajeev Satav.

( With inputs from ANI )

