BJP govt committed to make Bundelkhand self-reliant in terms of employment: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government is committed to making Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region self-reliant in terms of employment in order to reduce migration from the region.

"We are committed to making this region self-reliant in employment to prevent migration from Bundelkhand. Bundelkhand Expressway and Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor are great mediums to achieve this," the Prime Minister said while addressing a public meeting at Mahona after the inauguration of various developmental projects worth over Rs 3,250 crore.

Slamming the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister further said they only did good for their families by looting Bundelkhand.

"They were never concerned about the water problem of your families", the Prime Minister stressed.

The Prime Minister said for decades, the people of Bundelkhand have seen governments that looted them for a long time. He emphasized that, for the first time, the people of Bundelkhand are seeing the government working for the region's development.

"The previous governments did not get tired of looting Uttar Pradesh, we do not get tired of working". He added when the mafia of the state is facing bulldozer, many people are crying, however, this hue and cry will not stop the development work in the state, he said.

The Prime Minster inaugurated several project in Mahoba including Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will participate in a programme during which he will lay the foundation stone of 600 MW Ultramega Solar Power Park at Garautha in Jhansi.

It is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 3,000 crore, and will help provide the dual benefits of cheaper electricity and grid stability.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Atal Ekta Park in Jhansi. Named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the park has been built at a cost of over Rs 11 crore, and is spread across an area of about 40,000 square metres.

It will also house a library, as well as a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The statue has been built by the renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, the man behind the Statue of Unity.

( With inputs from ANI )

