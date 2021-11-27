BJP leader Anila Singh slams SP over its slogan 'Khadera hobe', says only 'Vikas hobe' in UP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anila Singh on Saturday slammed the Samajwadi Party over its slogan 'Khadera (to chase away) hobe' and said that the party does not know the language of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The party does not know the language of Uttar Pradesh whether we speak Bhojpuri, Awadhi Brajbhasha or any other language of the state. This party is just using what is being spoken in West Bengal."

"Khadera hobe will be of Akhilesh Yadav's party or Priyanka Gandhi's party. In Uttar Pradesh, only 'Vikas hobe' is being done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," she said.

Further, the BJP leader said, "This is very clear that what type of khela they want. The Samajwadi Party only want 'khun ka khela" in the state."

Taking a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Singh said, "We all know that Akhilesh Yadav and his father's tenure was of criminalization. Akhilesh Yadav will see his "khadera hobe" and BJP will win upcoming Uttar Pradesh election."

Notably, all these remarks come as the state of Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

