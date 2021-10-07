BJP national office bearers to meet on Oct 18: Sources

Published: October 7, 2021

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers will be meeting on October 18, said sources on Thursday.

BJP national office bearers to meet on Oct 18: Sources

The meeting assumes significance with assembly polls scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur early next year.

