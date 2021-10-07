BJP national office bearers to meet on Oct 18: Sources

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers will be meeting on October 18, said sources on Thursday.

The meeting assumes significance with assembly polls scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

