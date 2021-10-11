BJP opposes 'Maharashtra Bandh' announced by MVA govt

Ahead of Maharashtra Bandh announced by the state government over Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane has warned the state government not to shut shops forcefully.

Taking to Twitter, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Sunday said, "If shopkeepers are 'forced' to close shops Tomorrow by any of the MVA karyakartas..then they will have to face BJP karyakartas! Police should ensure no one is forced or else there will be a law n order situation which is not our responsibility"

BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Kotak also slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for calling a bandh in the state.

He issued a statement saying, "Molestation of women is at peak, state farmer suicides on a shameful rise. But it couldn't move MVA Govt's sensibility. Citizens are still being half treated by them. The drama of State Bandh by MVA is a mockery of the pain of victimised citizens of Maharashtra."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police said strict patrolling will also be held in the view of Maharashtra Bandh on Monday. Striking reserves will be deployed at strategic points, with 3 companies of SRPF, 500 Home Guards and 700 men from Local Arms units, Mumbai Police said.

After a state Cabinet meeting on October 6, senior Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state chief Jayant Patil informed the media that on October 11 the Cabinet has decided to hold 'Maharashtra Bandh' to mark their protest against the central government over Lakhimpur Kheri violence. However, Essential services will continue to operate during the shutdown.

During the cabinet meeting on October 6, a resolution was passed to express condolences over the unfortunate death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

