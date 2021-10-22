BJP's Anila Singh slams Priyanka Gandhi for promising freebies to girls if elected

As Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced freebies such as smartphones for Class 12 girls and electric scooters to all graduate girls if the Congress comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, state BJP spokesperson Anila Singh has slammed the Congress leader.

Singh said, "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can announce whatever comes to her mind. The Congress party would not come to power in the state because they do not have any political support. If she wants, she could also announce free cars to all graduate girls. This is a political gimmick and false promise."

She also added that the UP government under CM Yogi Adityanath is working for girls and boys in the state.

Earlier, the Congress leader had also announced 40 per cent reservation for women in distribution of party tickets in the upcoming UP Assembly election.

( With inputs from ANI )

