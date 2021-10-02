Bodies of 4 family members found at flat in Jodhpur

Four members of a family have been found dead at their flat in a residential society in Jodhpur on Friday, the police said.

Jodhpur Police Commissioner Josh Mohan said that the police have found the bodies of the businessman, his wife, and two daughters from separate rooms.

"The man was seen hanging, and the wife and two daughters' bodies have been found separately in the house. The post-mortem would be done. A short note has been found in the kitchen," Mohan told reporters here.

A team from forensic experts has reached the spot, the Police Commissioner told ANI.

When asked if there was any dispute or financial crisis, he said it is too early to comment on the same as it is a matter of further investigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

