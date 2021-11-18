Bodies of two persons killed in Hyderpora encounter exhumed, to be handed over to families

The bodies of Altaf Ahmad and Mudasir Gul, who were killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar on Monday, have been exhumed for last rites and will be handed over to their families, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said on Thursday.

"Have been informed that the bodies of Altaf Ahmed and Mudasir Gul have been exhumed at Handwara for last rites and burial by families. This is the first step towards ensuring justice is done in this case. I also hope the magisterial probe is now changed into a judicial probe," Mattu said in a tweet.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

The office of Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha had said in a tweet earlier that the administration will take suitable action as soon as a report is submitted in a time-bound manner.

"A magisterial inquiry by officer of ADM rank has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter. Govt will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner. JK admin reiterates commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians & it will ensure there is no injustice," Office of LG J-K, said in the tweet.

An encounter between security forces and terrorists had broken out in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on November 15 after input was received by police regarding the presence of terrorists in an illegal call centre in a private building in the area.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two terrorists identified as Haider, a Pakistani terrorist and his associate Amir Ahmad resident of Banihal, were killed in the encounter.

However, in the encounter with terrorists, the owner of the building, Altaf Ahmad, as well as tenant, Mudasir Ahmad, both received critical gunshot injuries and succumbed to their injuries.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor