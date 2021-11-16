Bombay HC dismisses bail application of Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of former INX Media co-founder, Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case.

On August 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed a special court in Mumbai that it will not carry out further investigation in the Sheena Bora murder case earlier this week.

In a written intimation submitted before the court, the CBI said it will not be investigating the case further. The same has been noted by the court in its Roznama (Daily order).

The CBI was investigating the Sheena Bora case since 2015, after taking over the case from Mumbai Police. According to the case registered by Mumbai Police, Sheena Bora was kidnapped and murdered by strangulation in April 2012.

Four persons were made accused in this case, including Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea. Later, the case was transferred to CBI, which had filed multiple charge sheets in this case against four accused. After six years of investigation and at least five charge sheets and supplementary charge sheets, the CBI has now told the special court that they will not carry out further investigation in this case.

The trial of this case had started in the year 2017 and almost 60 witnesses have recorded their statements till now. Apart from Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna (Ex-husband of Indrani), and Shyamvar Rai (Indrani's driver) are also accused in the case.

This case first came to light after the arrest of Indrani's driver, Shyamvar Rai in another case in August 2015. During the investigation, he confessed to having murdered Sheena Bora in April 2012 and said that he dumped her body in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. He also told Mumbai Police that Sheena's mother, Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna were also involved in this murder.

Later, CBI took over the case from Mumbai Police. After three months of the registration of the case, CBI arrested Peter Mukerjea (third husband of Indrani Mukerjea), for helping Indrani in the Sheena Bora murder case.According to CBI's case before the court, Indrani Mukerjea killed Sheena Bora because she was furious over the relationship between Sheena Bora, whom she introduced as her sister to everyone, and Rahul Mukerjea, son of Peter Mukerjea from his first marriage.

Also, according to CBI, Indrani killed Sheena Bora as Sheena was threatening to expose her in public over the fact that she was not her sister, but her daughter. Driver Shyamvar Rai has now turned approver in this case. Peter Mukerjea was given bail by a special CBI court in March 2020.

During the trial of the case, Indrani and Peter decided to end their relationship too. They were given divorce by Family Court in Mumbai in October 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor