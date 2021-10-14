Boy falls from moving train after accidentally opening exit door, dies

A child has died in Kerala after falling from a moving train.The child fell from the moving train when he mistakenly opened the exit door instead of toilet door. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ishaan, a resident of Mambadu in Mallapuram. The accident took place at Molavattom in Kottayam around 12.30 pm. Mohammad Ishaan was returning to Mallapuram from Thiruvananthapuram on the Kochuveli-Nilambur State Rani Express with his family. At night Mohammed got up to go to the toilet. Upon learning that Mohammed had fallen off the train, his family pulled the chain and stopped the train.

Ishaan's family started searching with the people living next to the railway tracks. At that time, Ishaan was found seriously injured in a nala. The family rushed him to the hospital. But failed to save his life. Ishaan's death has brought down a mountain of grief on the family.