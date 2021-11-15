BREAKING: Delhi government ready to impose complete lockdown to control air pollution

Rising air pollution in the capital Delhi is becoming very serious. The air in Delhi is becoming toxic day by day. Pollution in Delhi has increased to such an extent that the government is preparing to take a tough lockdown soon. The Delhi government has stated so in its affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court. "Delhi Government tells Supreme Court that it is ready to impose complete lockdown in Delhi to control air pollution; suggested the court that it would be meaningful if lockdown is implemented across the NCR areas in neighboring states," the government told the court.

The government gave important information to the court during the hearing of the petition filed in the court against the backdrop of increasing pollution in Delhi and NCR areas. The Delhi government is ready to take a drastic step like a strict lockdown. But not only in Delhi, but also in the NCR area, there is a need for lockdown at the same time, the Delhi government has told the court. Meanwhile, the lockdown is not likely to make much difference to air quality. The issue of air pollution needs to be addressed at a comprehensive level.