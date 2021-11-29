Bridge collapses in UP district, no casualties

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 29 The longest 2-km Kolaghat bridge suddenly collapsed on Monday morning.

There has been no report of any casualty in this accident that took place in the early hours of Monday since there was no traffic.

This bridge was constructed 11 years ago in the Kola area of Jalalabad police station on the Ramganga river.

It was built in the year 2002 at a cost of about Rs 11 crore and connected Jalalabad to Mirzapur.

Following the collapse of the bridge, traffic has been diverted via Alhaganj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor