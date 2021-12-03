BSF recovers suspicious object in J-K's Kupwara
By ANI | Published: December 3, 2021 10:53 PM2021-12-03T22:53:40+5:302021-12-03T23:05:02+5:30
Border Security Force on Friday recovered a suspicious object found lying along a road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.
The object was subsequently destroyed by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), said an official release.
"A suspicious object found lying along a road in Kupwara was recovered and subsequently destroyed by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS)," the Border Security Force said in an official release.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor