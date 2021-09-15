Cabinet approves MoU between India, Italy on cooperation in field of disaster risk reduction, management

The Union Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and the Italian Republic on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, was apprised about the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of India and the Department of Civil Protection of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management.

The MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management was signed between the NDMA of the Republic of India and the Department of Civil Protection of the Presidency of the Council Ministers of the Italian Republic.

"The MoU seeks to put in place a system, whereby both India and Italy will benefit from the Disaster Management mechanisms of each other and it will help in strengthening the areas of preparedness, response and capacity building in the field of Disaster Management," stated in the Cabinet's release.

"The MoU on cooperation in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management between the NDMA of the Republic of India and the Department of Civil Protection of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic was signed in June 2021," it said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor