Calcutta HC asks CBI to probe recruitment misappropriation

Kolkata, Nov 22 Four days after pulling the School Service Commission for faulty recruitment of Group D staff in West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSSE), the Calcutta High Court on Monday handed over the inquiry into the alleged misappropriation to the Central Board of Investigation (CBI).

Hearing the case, the bench of Justice Abhijit Ganopadhyay said: "I don't have any personal animosity with any political party but the miscreants cannot belong to any political party. They must be identified and action must be taken against them."

However, the state government has plans to go to the division bench challenging the verdict.

Announcing the inquiry, justice Gangopadhyay asked the central agency to form a team headed by a DIG level officer and look into the recruitment thoroughly.

The court order the CBI to submit the preliminary inquiry report by December 21.

In 2016, the state recommended for the recruitment of about 13 thousand fourth class in different schools of the state and accordingly the WBSSC conducted examinations and interviews periodically and panel was formed.

The term of that panel ended in 2019.

There was widespread allegation that the commission made lots of irregular recruitments not less than 500 even after the expiry of the panel. There were allegations that recruitments have been made from the regional office of the commission.

Initially, the judge thought that there was confusion in the recommendation of that appointment. "Enough is enough," he told the commission.

"This means that the commission has no control over the regional office. I do not want another scandal," Gangopadhyay had said and the commission was asked to file the affidavit.

The Court on Wednesday not only stopped the salary of the alleged 25 Group D staff but also said that the court will do everything necessary to unearth the truth. If needed the SSC office will be cordoned off by CISF for the investigation. The commission on Thursday admitted that they had no clue about the recruitment and pleaded for a judicial enquiry into the matter. The court, however, didn't give any enquiry order but asked the WBSSE to come up with an affidavit on Monday.

