Capt Amarinder Singh steps down as Punjab Chief Minister

Embattled Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from his post on Saturday ahead of the meeting of party legislators in the faction-ridden state unit as the party high command decided to effect a change of guard in the border state ahead of assembly polls early next year.

The Chief Minister went to meet Governor Banwari Lal Purohit to hand over his resignation.

The move came as factionalism again surfaced in the state unit with sections opposed to him requesting a meeting of Congress Legislature Party.

( With inputs from ANI )

