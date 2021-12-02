'Carry out fair investigation': SC tells police to complete Shivinder probe by Dec 15

New Delhi, Dec 2 The Supreme Court on Thursday said it expects a fair investigation and investigating agencies should be neutral, as it asked Delhi Police to conclude the probe in a case against former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh by December 15.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana told Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj, representing the Delhi Police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW): "We kept the matter pending. Again, you want time. One thing you have to remember, you should not take sides."

Singh, along with others, is accused of misappropriating Rs 2,397 crore of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) funds.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Singh, said the apex court had granted further time to conclude the probe and now they (the authorities) are again seeking more time.

The bench, also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli, added: "You need to carry out a fair investigation. We are not bothered who has taken money. In criminal offences, investigating agencies have to be neutral..."

Natraj submitted that the investigation is at an advanced stage and added that by December end, the probe will be complete. The bench said it will not give a lot of time to the police to complete the investigation into the matter. "We are listing the matter for December 15," it said.

Senior advocate R Basant, representing complainant Manpreet Suri of RFL, contended that it will be dangerous to release Singh and added that Rs 200 crore have been paid to silence witnesses in the matter.

As this, the bench said: "You want to file proceedings to settle scores. We don't allow that."

It made it clear that it is a case for bail and it will decide whether to grant or reject bail. "Don't enlarge the scope of this matter. This is a simple case for bail," said the bench.

The Delhi High Court had cancelled Singh's bail, noting that his detention was necessary to unearth the "conspiracy hatched by him" and trace the alleged siphoned off money.

Singh had moved the top court against the Delhi High Court order, which came on RFL's plea challenging the trial court order passed on March 3, granting him bail in the case registered against him by the Delhi Police's EoW for cheating, criminal conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust.

In March 2019, the EOW had registered an FIR after it received a complaint from RFL's Suri against Shivinder Mohan Singh, former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd Sunil Godhwani and former CEO Kavi Arora and others. It was alleged that loans were taken by them while managing the firm, but the money was invested in other companies.

