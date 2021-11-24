Case registered in connection with suicide of 21-year-old LLB student in Kerala's Ernakulam

A case has been registered in connection with the death of a 21-year-old LLB student, who allegedly committed suicide in Ernakulam district of the state.

K Karthick, the Superintendent of Police (Aluva Rural) said to the media, "A case has been registered in connection with the death. The Aluva Deputy Superintendent of Police has been directed to investigate the case. The inquest was completed by RDO. Postmortem has been completed and the investigation is ongoing."

Responding to allegations made by the victim in the suicide note against police, he added, "I will respond to allegations after receiving the investigation report."

P Sathidevi, Chairperson of Kerala State Women's Commission, on Tuesday had termed the death of the student as a "terrible event" and said the Commission has directed the police to look into the matter.

The victim was found hanging at Aluva in Ernakulam district after filing a complaint with National and State Women's Commissions and Police against her husband and his family for harassment in the name of dowry. Her body was found hanging in her room in her house. She was an LLB student pursuing law from a private college in Thodupuzha at Idukki district.

A suicide note was recovered from her room which raised allegations against police that a Circle Inspector neglected her complaint against her husband and his family and also behaved badly with her.

( With inputs from ANI )

