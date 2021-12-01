CBI arrests bank manager, one other in bribery case

New Delhi, Dec 1 The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said it has arrested a Branch Manager of UP Grameen Bank and another person for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000.

The accused have been identified as Girish Chandra, the Branch manager at the Prathma UP Gramin Bank, Lalateekar, Moradabad, and Kayum.

According to the agency, a case was registered against the duo for demanding a bribe of Rs 8,000 from the complainant in lieu of releasing KCC Loan to the tune of Rs 3,00,000. Subsequently, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe.

Searches were also conducted at the premises of the accused including at Rampur, Bareilly and Moradabad district, which led to the recovery of documents, the CBI added.

