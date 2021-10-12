CBI raids 41 locations including former advisor to J-K LG in fake gun license scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing fake gun license racket on Tuesday conducted searches at around 41 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi that include premises of two serving IAS officers.

The raids were conducted at the premises of serving IAS officer-M Raju and Prasanna Ramaswamy G and retired IAS officer-Sajab Ahmad Khan and Baseer Ahmad Khan who is former adviser to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"The raids were also conducted at premises of several serving and retired officers of Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) who were then-District Magistrates of Poonch, Kulgam, and Anantnag districts," said an official.

According to CBI, raids were conducted at Srinagar, Anantnag, Banihal, Baramulla, Jammu, Doda, Rajouri, Kishtwar (Jammu & Kashmir), Leh, Delhi, and Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) at the official and residential premises of around 14 then public servants including then-District Magistrates (DMs) (IAS/KAS), DIO, Clerks, etc.

The raids were also conducted at around five private persons (middlemen/agents) and around 10 Gun houses/dealers in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the Arms license racket.

During searches, Incriminating documents including the issuance of arms licenses, list of beneficiaries, documents related to investment in Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) and other sale proceeds, property documents, bank account details, locker keys, diary comprising incriminating details, arms license Registers, electronic gadgets/mobile phones and some cash including old currency were recovered.

CBI had registered two cases on the request of the Jammu and Kashmir government and further Notification from the Government of India and taken over the investigation of two FIRs in the year 2018 on the allegations of bulk issuance of arms licenses in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir during the period 2012 to 2016.

It was alleged that more than 2.78 lakh arms licenses were issued to non-entitled persons. CBI also collected documents pertaining to the issuance of said armed licenses allegedly spread over 22 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

During investigation and scrutiny of documents, the role of certain gun dealers was found who in connivance with the public servants i.e. the then DM and ADM, etc of concerned District, had allegedly issued such illegal arms licenses to the ineligible persons.

It was also alleged that the persons who got these licenses were not residents of the places from where the said arms licenses were issued. The investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

