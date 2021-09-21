CBI registers another FIR in murder of BJP supporter during post-poll violence in Bengal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered another FIR in a death case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter during post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The complainant Purnima Dey, wife of the deceased alleged that her husband Narayan Dey who was a BJP supporter was killed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons in Nadia district.

In her complaint, she alleged that her husband was a Toto driver by profession. On April 18, when post-poll violence was going on in Kanchannagar, he was returning home. He did not have any knowledge about the violence.

"But as my husband Narayan Dey was known as a BJP supporter in the locality, a group of TMC goons surrounded him and brutally beat him. At that moment, police reached the spot and arrested everyone along with him," she alleged in her complainant.

She added that her husband fell sick due to the beating. Thereafter, when he got bail from the court after three days, he was admitted to Burdwan Hospital. His health continued to deteriorate and he was transferred to the Motherland Nursing home in Khojbagan and later to Skylark Nursing Home in Borehat where the doctors gave up on him and he was brought back home and on May 6 he died.

"I was busy with the last rituals of my husband as per Hindu religion for the last few days, I could not contact any police official. Therefore, I humbly request you to investigate, identify and take legal action against those persons who killed an innocent person," she added.

The CBI has registered FIR under IPC section 302 (murder).

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor