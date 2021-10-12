CBI registers FIR in kidnapping, murder case of Kanpur lab technician Sanjeet Yadav
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed an FIR in the kidnapping and murder case of a lab technician Sanjeet Yadav that took place last year in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.
The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a probe by the CBI in the case after allegations of negligence and delay in police action.
Sanjeet Yadav worked as a technician at a private lab in Kanpur and was kidnapped on June 22, 2020. On June 23, Yadav's family filed his missing complaint with police and a case was registered at Barra Police Station on June 26.
Sanjeet was abducted, killed and his body was thrown in Pandu river by kidnappers on June 26-27, said the police.
The decease's family members had demanded a CBI investigation into the case as they were not satisfied with the Uttar Pradesh Police probe.
Kanpur police allegedly failed to stop the kidnappers from escaping with the ransom.
