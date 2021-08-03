CBSE to announce class 10 results at 12 noon today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results are to be announced on Tuesday at 12 noon.

"CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon. #CBSEResults #CBSE, " said CBSE HQ in a tweet.

The CBSE also announced on its Twitter handle that the results could be accessed on the website cbseresults.nic.in.

"Dear Students Results can be accessed on cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker Find your Roll Number using the Finder on /cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfin... #CBSEResults #CBSE," said CBSE HQ on its Twitter handle.

( With inputs from ANI )

