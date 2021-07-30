CBSE to announce Class XII board results today at 2 pm

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results for Class XII board exams on Friday at 2 pm.

"CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 PM," the CBSE tweeted from its official Twitter handle today.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked both the CBSE and other state boards to declare board exam results by the end of this month.

Yesterday, the CBSE had said results are coming soon but did not give a specific date or time.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor